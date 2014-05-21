SANAA May 21 At least eight people were killed
on Wednesday after Shi'ite Muslim fighters clashed with the army
and allied Sunni tribesmen over the control of a strategic
hilltop north of the Yemeni capital, local officials said.
The area has had bouts of sectarian clashes since last year,
undermining efforts at national reconciliation in Yemen, a
neighbour of major oil exporter Saudi Arabia and home to one of
al Qaeda's most active wings.
The fighting began on Tuesday when armed men loyal to the
Shi'ite Houthi tribe attacked military and security outposts
near the city of Omran, in the province that carries the same
name, killing six soldiers and one officer, military sources
said. The army responded to the attack, killing nine of the
fighters.
The fighting resumed on Wednesday, local officials said,
after mediation efforts failed to agree on a ceasefire. They
said four soldiers and four allied tribesmen died in the
clashes.
No details were immediately available on casualties among
the Houthis.
Violence erupted in Omran last week when a group of armed
Houthi fighters marched to the provincial capital and demanded
to stage a demonstration, but were refused entry by the army.
Three people were killed.
Fighters loyal to the Houthis, who have repeatedly fought
government forces since 2004, are trying to tighten their grip
on the north as Yemen eyes moves towards a federal system that
will devolve more power to regions.
Earlier this month at least 40 people were killed in clashes
between Houthis and tribesmen near Sanaa.
Yemen is trying to recover from political upheaval that
began in 2011 when mass protests paralysed life in the
U.S.-allied country of 25 million demanding reforms, and forced
long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
Saleh's successor, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been
trying to restore state control over the chaotic country.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari in Sanaa, Writing by Sami Aboudi)