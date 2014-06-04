* Deal follows three days of fighting that killed nearly 140
* Accord calls for neutral observers, opening main road
* Houthi leader offered to free 100 captive soldiers
SANAA, June 4 A ceasefire between Shi'ite Muslim
rebels and government forces went into effect on Wednesday, the
Yemeni Defence Ministry said, after fresh fighting and air
strikes killed a total of 19 people from both sides.
Nearly 140 people have died in three days of fighting near
the town of Omran, where government forces and allied Sunni
Muslim tribesmen have been trying to hold back the powerful
rebel militia from capturing the city for nearly two months.
U.S.-allied Yemen, an impoverished country of 25 million
that shares a long and porous border with the world's top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia, has been in turmoil since 2011, when mass
protests forced long-ruling president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step
down.
The fighting in northern Yemen, which had taken on a
sectarian tone, has further unsettled a country struggling to
overcome many problems.
The Defence Ministry said the agreement, which calls for
deploying neutral observers to monitor the truce, had taken
effect from 1200 (0900 GMT).
It also called on both sides to stop sending reinforcements
to Omran, withdraw from the central prison and open the main
road between Omran and the capital Sanaa.
The agreement came after the fighting which began earlier
this week intensified with the Yemeni army using the air force
to deliver deadly strikes on Houthi rebel positions in Omran.
Ahmed al-Bekry, deputy governor of Omran province, said on
Tuesday that more than 100 rebels and about 20 government
soldiers had died in fighting and in air strikes on Houthi
positions the day before.
PROPOSED CEASEFIRE
Hours before the ceasefire went into effect, Houthi fighters
killed five government soldiers in clashes outside the city of
Omran, according to Houthi rebels, who also said that 40
government troops surrendered to the group.
The Yemeni air force responded with air strikes and killed
at least 15 fighters, local tribal chiefs said.
The groups' top leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, proposed a
ceasefire on Tuesday night and offered to free 100 government
soldiers held by the group as part of an agreement with the
Defence Ministry that would guarantee the safety and security of
Omran's inhabitants.
"We are willing to cooperate in a manner that would serve
security and stability," Abdel-Malik said in the statement.
The Houthis blame elements of the Sunni Muslim Islah party
in the military and in the Omran regional administration for the
fighting.
Government officials say the Houthis, who have been fighting
government forces sporadically since 2004, are trying to tighten
their grip on the north before next year's election, as Yemen
considers moving to a system of greater autonomy for its various
regions.
As well as the fighting in Omran, where the Shi'ite tribal
militia is trying to cement its control over the northern
highlands, Yemen is facing a threat from al Qaeda and a
challenge from separatists in the south.
Clashes have repeatedly erupted in the past few months
between government troops and Houthis - named after the Shi'ite
tribe of the leaders of the rebellion - as Sanaa struggles to
restore nationwide control.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)