ADEN Aug 4 Militants have killed at least nine
soldiers in attacks in south and eastern Yemen over the past
three days, local officials said on Monday, just as the
government sent more troops to the east to confront a growing al
Qaeda threat.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), exploiting
political turmoil during a 2011 uprising that forced President
Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, has repeatedly attacked state
institutions, including army camps and government buildings
across the U.S.-allied country, killing hundreds of people.
The stability of Yemen, which shares a long, porous border
with the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and whose coast
gives onto major shipping lanes, is an international concern.
A local official told Reuters that a group of militants
attacked a security checkpoint on a main road in Hadramout
province in eastern Yemen early on Monday, killing six soldiers.
"The militants are believed to be from al Qaeda and they
used machineguns to shoot the six soldiers," the official said.
On Saturday, three soldiers were killed in a similar attack
in the southern Shabwa province, local officials told Reuters.
Al Qaeda militants are trying to impose their version of
Islamic law on parts of Hadramout, where government control is
perceived to be weakest. Residents said last month that leaflets
have been distributed in the eastern city of Seiyoun warning
women not to go out without being accompanied by a man.
The militants dispersed into more remote areas of south and
eastern Yemen in May after a military campaign forced them to
flee their main strongholds in Shabwa and Abyan provinces.
They have launched a series of attacks on government
facilities in Hadramout over the past few months.
State news agency Saba said on Sunday that authorities have
deployed extra troops to Seiyoun with instructions to "maintain
security and stability of citizens in the area".
The United States regards AQAP as one of the most active
wings of the militant network founded by Osama bin Laden, and it
has stepped up its support for the government and military,
including conducting drone strikes.
