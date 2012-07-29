SANAA, July 29 About 100 armed tribesmen stormed
the Interior Ministry building in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on
Sunday demanding to be enlisted in the police force, a ministry
official said.
The tribesmen, who have taken control of the building,
briefly held some employees hostage before freeing them a few
hours later, the official said, but they were still occuping the
building.
Tribesmen have fought alongside government troops in a
U.S.-backed offensive against al Qaeda-linked militants that
drove insurgents out of several towns in the south of the
country last month. Many tribal fighters also sided with former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh who was toppled by a popular
uprising.