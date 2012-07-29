* Whereabouts of Italian unknown
* Incidents underscore turmoil in country
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, July 29 Gunmen kidnapped an Italian
embassy security officer in Yemen on Sunday and some 100 armed
tribesmen loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh stormed
the Interior Ministry, demanding to be enlisted in the police
force, officials said.
A spokesman for the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome said a
security officer who is a member of the country's Carabinieri
military police had been seized in Yemen and that a crisis
committee had been activated. The spokesman declined to give
further details.
A security source in Yemen, who told Reuters the kidnap
victim was a diplomat, said he had been near the Italian embassy
when "men came by in a car and took him by force".
Earlier, tribesmen briefly held interior ministry employees
hostage. They freed the ministry personnel a few hours later but
continued to occupy the building, a ministry official said.
The incidents highlighted the continuing turmoil in Yemen
despite a peace deal under which Saleh stood down after months
of protests against his 33-year rule and was replaced in
February by his deputy, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The ministry storming was a direct challenge to Hadi's
authority. He is trying to restructure the armed forces and
stabilise the impoverished Arab nation, where Saleh's legacy
still looms large.
The Interior Ministry official said the tribesmen were Saleh
loyalists, who were promised they would be enrolled in the
police force in return for helping tackle last year's uprising.
The promise has not been fulfilled.
"At midday, the armed tribesmen... stormed the ministry
building, took control of it and climbed onto the roof with
their guns," the official said. "They refuse to leave until
their demands are met."
Tribesmen have fought alongside government troops in a
U.S.-backed offensive against al Qaeda-linked militants that
drove insurgents out of several towns in the south of the
country last month. Many tribal fighters also sided with Saleh
who was toppled by a popular uprising.
Disgruntled tribesmen often kidnap foreigners and bomb oil
and gas pipelines as a way to press demands on authorities.
In April, officers and tribesmen loyal to Saleh forced
Yemen's main airport to close for a day in protest at the
sacking of the air force commander, a half-brother of Saleh.