ADEN Dec 28 Yemeni tribesmen blew up a pipeline
in the eastern Hadramout province on Saturday, disrupting oil
flow two days after they seized an Oil Ministry building in the
region, a local government official said.
The authorities face regular challenges from tribesmen who
attack oil pipelines and power lines for reasons including
demands for more employment and the release of jailed relatives.
Tribal sources said on Thursday that the Oil Ministry attack
was in response to the killing of a tribal leader this month at
an army checkpoint after his bodyguards refused to hand over
their weapons to soldiers.
The pipeline attacked transports crude oil from Massila oil
field in Hadramout to the port of Mukkala. This was the first
time the pipeline has been hit.
Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, is
struggling to restore state authority after long-serving
President Ali Abdullah Saleh was forced to step down in 2011.
Four people were killed on Saturday and dozens wounded
during clashes between security forces and armed secessionists
in the southern Dalea province, medics and witnesses said.
The clashes came after an explosive shell hit a funeral
gathering attended by southern separatists on Friday, killing 15
people, including children.
Yemen's north and its once-Marxist south united in 1990, but
civil war broke out four years later. Then-President Saleh
crushed southern secessionists and maintained the union.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has set up a committee to
investigate the shelling, state news agency SABA reported.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Alison Williams)