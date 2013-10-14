DUBAI Oct 14 The Yemen-based branch of al Qaeda
said on Monday that its attack on a Yemeni army base last month
targeted an operations room used by the United States to direct
drone strikes against militants, and threatened more such
assaults.
Dozens of militants stormed and captured the headquarters of
the Yemeni army's Second Division in the eastern city of
al-Mukalla on Sept. 30 and took some military personnel hostage.
Military officials said four Yemeni soldiers were killed and
nine wounded in a counter-strike to retake the base.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is regarded by the
United States as one of the most active wings of the diffuse
international jihadi network, posing a serious threat to Western
interests including nearby sea lanes plied by oil tankers.
AQAP said Yemen had turned a number of its military
facilities in recent years into "intelligence and operations
rooms to direct the war against the Mujahideen (holy fighters)
and operate pilotless planes".
"The Mujahideen have directed a harsh blow to one of these
headquarters," it said in a message posted on Shumukh al-Islam,
an Islamist website, referring to the Sept. 30 attack.
"Such joint security targets, which participate with the
Americans in their war on the Muslim people, are a legitimate
target for our operations, and we will puncture these eyes that
the enemy uses."
It said that dozens of officers were killed in the three-day
assault and the operations room was destroyed. AQAP made no
mention of any Americans present in the facility and there were
no reports of foreigners killed in the attack.
The authenticity of the statement could not immediately be
verified.
The United States regularly stages drone strikes to hunt
down al Qaeda militants in a campaign that has been criticised
by rights groups as tantamount to carrying out executions
without trial, with civilians often being hit.
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has angered many
compatriots by giving unequivocal support for drone operations,
which have increased since President Barack Obama took office in
2009. Hadi has also asked Washington to supply drones to the
Yemeni armed forces.
The Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, last year drove al Qaeda
militants and their allies from some of their south Yemen
strongholds. But the jihadists have since regrouped and mounted
attacks on government officials and installations.
Militants took advantage of political chaos in Yemen during
the Arab Spring uprising in 2011 to seize control of some towns
and their hinterland in the south of the Arabian Peninsula
state.
They were subsequently beaten back by Yemeni armed forces,
with assistance from the United States, and dispersed into
smaller groups spread across the south.
But they have since carried out a series of attacks on
important military and civilian targets, killing hundreds of
soldiers and some senior officers, including Major General Salem
Qatan, commander of the Yemeni army in southern Yemen.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi,
editing by Mark Heinrich)