SANAA May 31 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition struck military bases aligned with Yemen's Houthi
rebels in the capital Sanaa overnight and early Sunday morning,
residents said.
The raid hit an air base near Sanaa airport and a military
installation overlooking the presidential palace compound.
The Saudi-led coalition began air strikes in Yemen in March
in a campaign to restore Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
to power. He fled in March, after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels
seized the capital Sanaa in September and then thrust into
central and south Yemen.
Houthi television reported that the rebels fired 20 rockets
at Saudi Arabia's southwestern border city of Najran on
Saturday.
A Saudi Ministry of Interior spokesman said a border guard
was killed and seven others were wounded on Saturday in the
Najran region due to rocket attacks from inside Yemen.
"At 18:30 on Saturday as a border guard patrol was on duty
at Al-Harth sector in Jazan region, it was hit by military
shells launched from Yemeni territory," the spokesman said.
The United Nations has said that more than 1,870 people have
been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the conflict since
March 19.
