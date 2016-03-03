UNITED NATIONS, March 3 The United Nations' aid
chief Stephen O'Brien on Thursday warned countries not to take
any steps that would reverse the recent increase in emergency
aid for Yemen moving through ports in the conflict-torn country.
Last month O'Brien said that a Saudi Arabian-led coalition
and Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen were both restricting
humanitarian aid access in the impoverished country, where more
than 80 percent of people need help.
"In recent months, there has been a significant increase of
fuel and other life-saving imports through Yemeni ports, and it
is critical that every effort be made by all member states
concerned to encourage, and not hinder, that trend," O'Brien
told the 15-nation U.N. Security Council.
"It is imperative that imports to Yemen and trading within
Yemen be allowed to continue," he said. "I call on all parties
to ensure protection of civilian infrastructure, including
shipping ports and associated equipment."
O'Brien told the U.N. Security Council earlier this month
that a U.N. verification and inspection mechanism for shipments
had been launched in a bid to boost commercial imports.
However, in his address the council on Thursday, O'Brien
suggested it was not up and running yet. He said plans to get
the inspection mechanism, known as UNVIM, "will be finalized
this week, allowing the full commencement of UNVIM operations."
O'Brien said more than 2,000 children have been killed or
injured in the war.
The Saudi coalition began a military campaign in March of
last year to prevent Iran-allied Houthi rebels from taking
complete control of Yemen. The Houthis and forces loyal to
former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh, accuse the coalition
of a war of aggression.
U.N. sanctions monitors said in a report earlier this year
that the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels have targeted
civilians and that some attacks could be a crimes against
humanity.
Yemen relies almost solely on imports, but the conflict has
slowed shipments to a trickle.
The United Nations said on Thursday that a World Food
Programme ship carrying humanitarian aid offloaded its cargo in
Yemen after it was diverted to Saudi Arabia last month because
it was carrying communications equipment.
