LONDON, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The price of
water is rising steeply in Yemen, which may run out of water for
its 25 million people, experts say, adding to the misery caused
by Arab air strikes and the civil war ravaging one of the
world's poorest and driest countries.
An Arab military coalition has since late March been bombing
the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has taken over much of the
country.
The bombing is aimed at restoring Yemen's exiled president
to power, and the alliance's virtual blockade of Yemen's
airspace and ports has cut off supplies of food and fuel to the
impoverished country.
Most of the gas-powered pumps providing water are now
inoperable, and water from those that still work
doesn't come cheap.
"Ordinary Yemenis now pay more than 30 percent of their
income just to get water in their houses, the highest rate in
the world," said Abdulkhaleq Alwan, a senior expert at Yemen's
water and environment ministry.
Prices have more than tripled since March, reaching 10,000
Yemen rials ($47) for a four cubic metre tank of water, Alwan
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Sanaa.
The price of water has risen so steeply because the price of
diesel used to pump water from the wells, and that of petrol to
run the trucks, has gone through the roof, Alwan said.
"The well owners can barely afford to buy diesel on the
black market because of the crazy prices, sometimes around $100
for 20 litres of diesel," while petrol costs around $40 for 20
litres on the black market, he said.
The only alternative for water truck owners is to queue for
three to four days to buy fuel more cheaply from petrol
stations, he said.
In a country where more than half the population lives on
less than $2 a day, some simply can't afford to buy water at
all.
"Poor families in both urban and rural areas are absolutely
unable to purchase clean and safe water at such prices and
therefore started to fetch water in cans on their heads," Alwan
said.
In some cities and suburban areas, including the capital
Sanaa with its two million people, wealthy residents pay water
well owners and drivers to deliver water for free to poor areas,
where women and children, who are usually responsible for
fetching water, can fill their containers.
But as prices keep rising, Yemenis may before long have to
accept that their water supply is running out - though no one
knows exactly when the wells will dry up.
GHOST CITY
According to a report by the U.N. Development Programme
(UNDP), Yemen is withdrawing almost 169 percent of its renewable
water resources, meaning that it is using water far faster than
it can replenish its supplies.
The gap between the country's demand for and supply of water
has widened to 1.4 billion cubic metres per year as a result of
one of the highest population growth rates in the world and
people's extensive use of water, Alwan said.
"Estimates for the water storage in the Sanaa basin are
unreliable," he said.
"Although it is difficult and unpractical to tell people
when the basin water is going to vanish, it seems that the
deadline will not be that far away if the ongoing high depletion
rates continue."
William Cosgrove, a water expert and former World Bank water
resources specialist for the Middle East, says much of the
problem in Yemen is caused by the illegal drilling of wells.
"The issue in Yemen is the same as the one that's creating
problems in restoring peace there now: it's a tribal country, so
depending on who's the leader of the tribe and whether they're
allied with the government or not, the law gets respected or it
doesn't get respected," he said.
In the case of Sanaa, the problem is not only that the
city's aquifer could run dry at any time, but also that the city
is hundreds of kilometres from the sea and has no alternative
water supply, Cosgrove said.
"Eventually they will end up with a ghost city because a
city with no source of drinking water, located far from any
place where there is water - it would be a major catastrophe,"
he said.
"While the war is going on, the water level in the aquifer
is going down, so the (water) problem may end up being bigger
than the war."
Alwan said the war had halted government efforts to draw up
a long-term plan to deal with Yemen's water problems, and there
was currently no emergency plan in place.
One solution would be to boost development in coastal areas
where water can be desalinated, he said, and to transform the
rural economy by persuading farmers to stop growing khat, the
profitable but extremely thirsty plant Yemenis chew as a
stimulant - if they could find higher-value alternative crops.
($1 = 214.7500 Yemen rials)
