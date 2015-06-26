(William Yeomans served as Senator Edward M. Kennedy's chief
counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a Justice
Department official. He is a fellow in law and government at
American University College of Law. The opinions expressed here
are his own.)
By William Yeomans
June 26 Chief Justice John Roberts' majority
opinion upholding subsidies on the Affordable Care Act's federal
exchange is a big gift to Republicans. Though he was ruling
against the expressed desire of every Republican presidential
candidate - that the subsidies should be eliminated even if that
meant the nation's healthcare system would enter a death spiral
- the chief justice greatly simplified the lives of Republican
politicians.
In the process, he made a powerful argument for deference to
the legislature and the critical need to consider the goals of
Congress and real-world consequences when interpreting statutes.
By mustering five votes in support of his position, Roberts made
a bitter loser of Justice Antonin Scalia and his rigid
textualist approach to statutory interpretation.
In the weeks leading up to the decision, many Republicans
had begun to realize that they did not really want the Supreme
Court to deliver what they had asked. They scrambled to find a
politically palatable solution to the loss of subsidies for
millions that would avoid the collapse of the healthcare system
without demonstrating politically toxic support for Obamacare.
The court's decision put an end to that mad scramble and
allowed Republican politicians to return to their unbridled,
unthinking demands for repeal of the law. Republicans in
Congress can continue to make those demands without fear they
will be satisfied - though they control both houses of Congress
and could theoretically use a parliamentary maneuver (the
reconciliation process) that might allow repeal with a bare
majority.
President Barack Obama, of course, will veto any repeal of
the law and Congress would never muster the two-thirds vote
required to override a veto.
The safety blanket that the court's decision extended to
Republicans will in fact outlast Obama's term - even if he's
replaced by a Republican president. Here's why: A lower court
had ruled that the Affordable Care Act's wording was ambiguous
and, therefore, under longstanding precedent, courts should
defer to the administrative agency charged with implementing the
law. That meant the Internal Revenue Service - which had
interpreted the law to allow subsidies for individuals buying
health insurance through both state and federal insurance
exchanges.
Had the Supreme Court just adopted the lower court's
reasoning, the next administration could have unilaterally
changed the interpretation of the law. But under Roberts's
ruling, a future Republican president will no longer have that
option - because giving such deference to an administrative
agency was inappropriate.
He wrote that Congress surely would not have intended to
commit a decision of this magnitude to the IRS, which lacks
expertise in both healthcare law and policy. Instead the court
gave itself responsibility for resolving any ambiguity. So, rest
easy possible Republican presidents - an assertive court has
made the decision for you.
Beyond its political implications, the decision was
heartening for its constructive messages about cooperative
governing and the interpretation of statutes. The chief justice
explicitly set out to interpret the language of the healthcare
act in a way that would make the law work. He assumed that
Congress meant to write a statute that would improve health
insurance markets - not destroy them.
Roberts emphasized "in every case we must respect the role
of the Legislature, and take care not to undo what it has done.
A fair reading of legislation demands a fair understanding of
the legislative plan." That meant that the court had to read all
of the language in the context of the overall statute and the
goals Congress sought to achieve. It requires a pragmatic
consideration of the effects of its ruling.
As the chief justice wrote, "the statutory scheme compels us
to reject petitioners' interpretation because it would
destabilize the individual insurance market in any State with a
Federal Exchange, and likely create the very 'death spirals'
that Congress designed the Act to avoid."
Too often, the Roberts Court has positioned itself as the
adversary of the political branches, refusing to afford
deference to legislative goals or to consider consequences when
striking down, for example, campaign finance laws and the core
of the Voting Rights Act. How refreshing to have a majority of
the court pursuing cooperative governance by reading a statue to
effectuate congressional goals.
With this ruling, the six justices who signed the majority
decision delivered an emphatic rejection of Scalia's rigid
textualism, which elevates the literal words of a statute - no
matter how inconsistent with the plain goals of Congress - above
all else.
The debate in King v. Burwell centered on a single phrase,
which authorized subsidies for qualified applicants who signed
up for insurance through an "Exchange established by the State."
Scalia barked that those words were clear and certainly did
not mean an exchange established by the federal government. Yet,
the law states that if the state does not establish an exchange,
the federal government shall establish "such Exchange." It is
certainly a permissible - and indeed a preferable meaning of the
phrase for anyone interested in actually bringing about what
Congress proposed - to read "such Exchange" as meaning the
federal government shall establish the state exchange.
As Roberts explained, failure to read the language this way
would render several provisions of the Affordable Care Act
meaningless and lead to dire consequences directly contrary to
the purpose of Congress.
That did not matter to Scalia. He was unwilling to move
beyond the argument that the words "federal government" did not
appear.
It is reasonable to suspect that Scalia's distaste for the
Affordable Care Act, which likely inclined him to bring it down
rather than save it, made his textual argument easier for him to
make here. This battle over the correct way to interpret
statutes has been a defining characteristic of Scalia's
jurisprudence.
Thursday's decision confirms that he has lost.
