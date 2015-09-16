MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian online fashion retailer
Yepme has raised $75 million from investors led by Malaysian
state fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The company, which makes its own brand name clothes, will
put the money towards brand building and the launch of an ethnic
India line ahead of the festive season of Diwali, the sources
said.
Yepme did not respond to calls seeking comment.
Existing investor Helion took part in the fundraising, one
of the sources said.
Credit Suisse advised Yepme, the source added.
Helion did not comment, while Khazanah did not immediately
respond to an email outside office hours.
Unlike Flipkart and some other online retailers, Yepme sells
its own brands on its website, as well as on other e-commerce
sites.
