Reuters Market Eye - Yes Bank (YESB.NS) gains 2.1 percent vs flat performance in Bank Nifty.

Domestic rating agency ICRA upgrades Yes Bank's debt ratings for six categories.

ICRA cites Yes' "robust operating performance" and "ability to maintain strong asset quality."

Value buying is also seen after the stock fell 9 percent in the previous two sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)