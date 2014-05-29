An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a foreign exchange counter inside a bank in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Lender Yes Bank Ltd(YESB.NS) on Thursday launched a share sale to raise as much as $500 million to bolster its balance sheet, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bank is selling shares in an indicative price band of about 530 rupees ($9.00) to 550 rupees each, said the sources. The sources declined to be named as the details of the transaction are not public yet.

Yes Bank stock closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday at 548.15 rupees.

The bank's Chief Financial Officer Rajat Monga did not respond to calls for comment.

($1 = 58.8750 rupees)

(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; addition reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Keiron Henderson)