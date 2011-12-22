MUMBAI Dec 22 Private sector lender Yes Bank said on Thursday it raised savings deposit rates to 7 percent from 6 percent for domestic customers with immediate effect.

It also raised non-resident Indian savings account deposit rate by 200 basis points to 6 percent for deposits up to 100,000 rupees, it said in a statement.

The lender also raised interest rate for deposits by non-resident Indians by 300 basis points to 7 percent for balances above 100,000 rupees, it added.

On Oct 25, India's central bank deregulated savings deposit rates, its last administered bank rate. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Harish Nambiar)