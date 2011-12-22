* Rates on domestic deposits increased from 6 pct
* First bank to raise deposit rates twice this year
* No worry for bigger banks - analyst
(Adds details, background, analyst comments)
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 22 India's Yes Bank
raised its domestic savings deposit rates to 7 percent
from 6 percent on Thursday, becoming the first bank to raise
rates twice this year as it takes advantage of recent
deregulation to help build up its retail business.
Yes Bank was the first bank to take advantage of The Reserve
Bank of India's move to deregulate savings interest rates, its
last administered bank rates, when it raised rates for all
savings accounts by 200 basis points in October.
"It is more of a marketing strategy, a way of customer
acquisition...They hardly have any savings (deposits)," said
Vaibhav Agrawal, a banking analyst with Angel Broking.
"Going forward, the bank plans to increase its retail
customer base. So far, it has been more of a corporate or
wholesale-based kind of a bank," Agrawal said.
The RBI's move to deregulate rates has provided a boost to
smaller lenders, which moved quickly to raise rates.
Savings deposits are a source of low-cost funds for banks,
making up about 22 percent of their total deposit base. Larger
banks have traditionally dominated the sector, which also
accounts for about 13 percent of household savings.
Bigger banks such top lender State Bank of India,
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have not even tried
to match the rates being offered by smaller banks, given their
market dominance in both current and savings accounts.
"The market share and the distribution base of the bigger
banks is beyond the reach of Yes Bank," Agrawal said.
Yes Bank said also it raised its non-resident Indian savings
account deposit rate by 200 basis points to 6 percent for
deposits up to 100,000 rupees. For balances above 100,000
rupees, it raised the rate by 300 basis points to 7 percent.
Late on Wednesday, smaller lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank
also raised its interest rates for non-resident
customers effective Thursday.
Shares of Yes Bank, which has a market capitalisation of
about $1.7 billion, were up 0.94 percent at 252.70 rupees at
10:55 a.m. The overall Mumbai market was down 0.9
percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ted
Kerr)