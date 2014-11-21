Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Yes Bank(YESB.NS) shares gain 3.1 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said restrictions placed on the purchase of its shares by foreign investors withdrawn.
RBI in September said further share purchase by foreign investors will be allowed only after obtaining its approval.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.