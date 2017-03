A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) gain as much as 3 percent after a government committee approves the bank's proposal to increase foreign equity participation up to 60 percent of the total shares through a qualified institutional placement.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is part of the central government, approved the increase after a request earlier this year from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board.