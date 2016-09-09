(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are keen on the country's private sector lenders. But Yes Bank has been forced to shelve a $1 bln deal. It was pushy on price and careless in execution, talking up the issue on TV and leaving it in the market too long. It's a masterclass in how not to raise capital.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's Yes Bank shelved a 66 billion rupee ($1 billion) open offer of shares to institutions on Sept. 8, citing "extreme volatility" and "misinterpretation" of placing guidelines.

- Orders for the placing opened after the close of trading on Sept. 7 and remained open at the start of trading on the following day. The original term sheet indicated the book would provisionally close by 8 a.m. on the second day, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported. Yes Bank said stock market regulations had required it to keep the book open.

- The bank had planned to sell shares at between 1,350 and 1,410 rupees per share. Those prices are equivalent to a discount of 3.7 percent and a premium of 0.6 percent to the pre-deal close. The floor price is determined by a regulated pricing formula.

- On Sept. 7, Rana Kapoor, the bank's founder, managing director and chief executive, told CNBC-TV18 the bank was targeting the upper end of the range at a price of 1,400 rupees to 1,410 rupees. The book was open at the time he made his comments.

- Eleven banks advised Yes Bank, including Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and CLSA India.

- Yes Bank shares were trading at 1,310 rupees on the afternoon of Sept. 9. They have fallen 7 percent since the close on Sept. 7.

