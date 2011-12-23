* IndusInd to up NRE fixed deposit rate to 9.25 pct, YES to 9.6 pct

* RBI deregulated rates on NRE deposits last week (Recasts lead, adds IndusInd Bank's move)

NEW DELHI Dec 23 Indian private sector lenders YES Bank and IndusInd Bank will raise interest rates on fixed deposits held by non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Dec. 23, they said in separate statements.

The rate hikes are in a bid to attract dollars as the rupee hits record lows.

IndusInd said it will raise interest rates on non-resident external accounts to 9.25 percent for deposits of 10 million rupees and above across tenors from 3.82 now. Deposits of less than 10 million rupees will earn interest of 8.75 percent.

"The increased interest rates, backed by the appreciating dollar will have a considerable impact on the rupee flows coming into the country," said Sumant Kathpalia, head of consumer banking, IndusInd Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts last Friday to provide greater flexibility to banks to attract dollars.

So far this year, foreign investors have sold more than half a billion dollars worth of Indian shares against a record inflow of more than $29 billion in 2010.

The rupee, which hit a record low last week, has fallen about 17 percent from its July peak as India's economic prospects cool.

Earlier in the day, Yes Bank said it will raise the rates to 9.6 percent from 3.82 percent, continuing its aggressive efforts to broaden its retail base at a time when the weak rupee is spurring capital outflows from India.

The new rate is being offered on term deposits of 15 months 15 days to 16 months.

The higher rates, coupled with the dollar's recent rise against the rupee, are sure to encourage foreign exchange inflows, YES Bank's Chief Executive Rana Kapoor said in a statement.

This is the second major attempt by Yes Bank in as many days to attract funds from the huge number of Indians living abroad. The bank also raised its savings account deposit rate by 200 basis points to 6 percent on Thursday.

No. 2 private lender HDFC Bank raised its interest rates for non-resident savings deposits to 9 percent from 3.82 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ted Kerr and Rajesh Pandathil)