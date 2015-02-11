(Adds details, share reaction, analyst comments)
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV Feb 11 Bezeq Israel Telecom
plans to take full control of satellite TV operator YES in a
deal worth up to 1.05 billion shekels ($271 million) that would
eventually allow it to package TV, phone and Internet services,
it said on Wednesday.
Already a shareholder, it said it would buy the remaining
50.2 percent of YES from Eurocom, a company controlled by Shaul
and Yosef Elovitch, who also owns stakes in Bezeq.
Bezeq has long sought to merge with YES to save costs and
allow it to combine TV, phone and Internet sales, something
cable company HOT already does.
Israel's anti-trust commissioner gave its permission for
Bezeq to merge with YES last year.
Bezeq will pay 680 million shekels in cash for the shares
and 1.54 billion shekels in loans provided by Eurocom to YES.
Eurocom will be entitled to two additional contingent
payments. The first, for up to 200 million shekels, will be paid
based on tax synergies and the second, for up to 170 million, to
be based on the business results of YES over the next three
years.
The deal requires approval from the Communications Ministry
and shareholders.
The ministry is in the process of creating a wholesale
telecoms market that will allow other companies to use the
infrastructure of YES and HOT.
Shares in Bezeq, which has a phone and DSL internet network
and owns mobile phone and long-distance-calling units, were up
3.2 percent in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv versus declines in
key market indexes.
UBS analyst Roni Biron, who rates Bezeq "neutral", expects
the operational merger with YES to gradually unlock a tax asset
of 900 million shekels based on accumulated YES losses which are
eligible for tax relief.
These tax benefits will flow to net income and boost
dividend payments, Biron said in a note to clients.
Bezeq should also reap savings and other operational
benefits of about 1 billion shekels, he said, adding that YES'
market share in the pay-TV market should rise.
"We see market share upside as Bezeq levels up the playing
field with HOT and starts offering triple-play (TV, phone and
Internet)," Biron said.
HOT is owned by French cable group Altice.
($1 = 3.8716 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; editing by Jason
Neely)