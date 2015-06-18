(Drops extraneous words from headline)

June 18 June 18 Yes Bank Ltd : * Bombay high court rejects demand of Madhu Kapur against Diwan Arun Nanda and MR Srinivasan from assuming office as non-executive directors * Says Diwan Arun Nanda & MR Srinivasan shall assume office with immediate effect * Source text: Mumbai: June 18, 2015 In the fresh Notice of Motion filed by Mrs. Madhu Kapur, on June 17, 2015, the ad-interim reliefs of seeking stay on Mr. Diwan Arun Nanda and Mr. M R Srinivasan assuming office as Non- executive Directors on the Board of YES Bank have been rejected by the Hon'ble Court. Thus, Mr. Diwan Arun Nanda & Mr. M R Srinivasan shall assume office with immediate effect. The Hon'ble Court has also prima facie validated the appointment of Mr. Diwan Arun Nanda and Mr. Ajay Vohra as Independent Directors on the Board of YES Bank stating that their appointment at the 11th Annual General Meeting of YES Bank held on June 06, 2015 in terms of the Companies Act, 2013, is in compliance with the observations made by the Hon'ble Court in its judgment dated June 4, 2015. Further, the Hon'ble Court has also observed that the permission granted by the Reserve Bank of India to Mr. Diwan Arun Nanda and Mr. M.R Srinivasan cannot be the subject of an ad-interim relief and nor is the Court inclined to look behind the said permission. * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)