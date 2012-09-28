BRIEF-Amforge Industries seeks members' nod for buyback of shares worth 20.9 mln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares woth INR 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Private lender Yes Bank Ltd received a retail equities broking licence from India's central bank, stepping up competition in the financial sector for a piece of the country's savings.
Yes Bank expects to launch operations of the securities broking business during 2013-14 fiscal year that begins in April, it said in a statement on Friday.
Indian banks compete aggressively for a slice of the retail deposits to help fund a liquidity shortage at a time when lenders are dealing with a pile of non-performing loan portfolios.
Yes Bank said the broking business would offer synergies to its retail savings and loan offerings.
"The timing is opportune given our thrust and focus on retail banking," Rana Kapoor, chief executive of the private lender, said in the statement. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jun 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE572E14BH8 PNB HOUSING FIN 90D 6-Jun-17 99.9830 6.2061 2 425 99.9830