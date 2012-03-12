MUMBAI, March 12 Malaysia's state investment arm, Khazanah Nasional, has sold its little more than 4 percent holding in India's private sector lender Yes Bank for about $105 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Khazanah sold the shares of Yes Bank in stock market block deals on Monday, said the sources, who did not want to be named as the information is not public yet.

Khazanah and Yes Bank declined to comment.

Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner for the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Pandey in MUMBAI and Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Harish Nambiar)