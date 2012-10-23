MUMBAI Oct 23 Mid-sized private lender Yes Bank has received board approval to foray into the mutual funds business, Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor told reporters on Tuesday.

Last month, the bank had received a retail equities broking licence from India's central bank, for which it expects to launch operations during 2013/14 fiscal year.

The move will help it bolster its retail business, which has been a key growth area over the last one year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yes Bank posted a 30 percent growth in net profit led by higher loan growth and fee-based income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)