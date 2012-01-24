India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 Three months ended Dec 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 2.54 vs 1.91
Interest Earned 16.84 vs 11.26
Interest Expended 12.56 vs 8.03
NPA (in pct) 0.04 vs 0.06
NOTE: YES Bank is a private sector lender.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: