SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc on Wednesday said it is considering selling a stake in itself or various other forms of securing investment or partnerships from third parties, but nothing has been decided.

The company, which submitted a regulatory filing, did not give further details. A YG spokeswoman could not be reached.

Shares of YG, the management agency of Korean rapper Psy, rose 14.9 percent on Wednesday, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise for the junior KOSDAQ index following local media reports that a funding arm of LVMH is in talks to invest around 100 billion won ($97.32 million) in YG.

