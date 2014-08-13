SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc
on Wednesday said it is considering selling a stake
in itself or various other forms of securing investment or
partnerships from third parties, but nothing has been decided.
The company, which submitted a regulatory filing, did not
give further details. A YG spokeswoman could not be reached.
Shares of YG, the management agency of Korean rapper Psy,
rose 14.9 percent on Wednesday, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise for
the junior KOSDAQ index following local media reports
that a funding arm of LVMH is in talks to invest
around 100 billion won ($97.32 million) in YG.
(1 US dollar = 1,027.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt
Driskill)