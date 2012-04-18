HONG KONG, April 18 YGM Trading Ltd,
which holds licences for the Aquascutum brand in Asia, said it
was in initial discussions over acquring rights for the British
clothing label outside its Asian territories.
"The Board considers that the possible insolvency of
Aquascutum Limited may present an opportunity for the company to
further expand its ownership on the Aquascutum brand worldwide,"
chairman Peter Chan said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
late on Tuesday.
The possible insolvency of Aquascutum Limited, which went
into administration on Tuesday, will have no impact on the YGM's
existing interests in the Aquascutum brand, the Hong Kong
high-end fashion retailer said.
It gave no further details on the discussion.
Aquascutum, the 161-year old British-based luxury clothing
manufacturer which has dressed Queen Elizabeth, Winston
Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, is the latest high-profile
fashion name hit by the retail downturn.
In 2009, YGM acquired all rights in the intellectual
property including registered and unregistered trademarks and
logos of Aquascutum in 42 countries and regions in Asia
including China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Republic of Korea,
Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore.
Aquascutum is Latin for "water shield" recalling the
raincoats on which the company was founded.