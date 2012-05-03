HONG KONG May 3 Fashion retailer YGM Trading
Ltd said it has entered into exclusive talks with the
administrators of failed British clothing firm Aquascutum Ltd
over the potential purchase of the business and its assets.
YGM Trading, which already owns the licences for the
Aquascutum brand in Asia, said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse late on Wednesday that it has been granted an exclusivity
period from May 1-9 to negotiate a sale and purchase agreement.
YGM Trading said in April that it was in initial discussions
over acquiring rights for the British clothing label outside its
Asian territories.
Aquascutum, the 161-year old British-based luxury clothing
manufacturer which has dressed Queen Elizabeth, Winston
Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, is the latest high-profile
fashion name hit by Britain's retail downturn.
Restructuring, recovery and insolvency firm FRP Advisory
said in April that two of its partners had been named
administrators of the 161-year old loss-making firm, which
employs 250 people in the United Kingdom.
