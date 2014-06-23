June 23 China's YGSOFT Inc

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in Beijing Opsys Power Technology for 180 million yuan ($28.99 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rpNtCl ; bit.ly/TnDdPr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)