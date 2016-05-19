May 19 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Harbin, with an investment management firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in medical industry investment business, and have a registered capital of 80 million yuan

* Says company will hold 51.3 percent stake (41 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zgPVVV

