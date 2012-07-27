NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - The global rush for yield is pushing the credit markets in the Americas on to a familiar path, with investors keen to take more risk by moving down the credit curve. But unlike heady pre-crisis days, there seems to be some method to the madness.

Investors, wrestling with the ultra-low returns available in US investment grade corporate bonds, have even turned in force to the once much-maligned asset class of securitisation (including the once no-go area of sub-prime RMBS).

In mid-July, Honda raised US$1.5bn by pricing its three-tranche prime auto-receivables deal at the lowest spreads yet for an ABS. The Honda 2012-3 series achieved a duration weighted average Triple A spread of 7.2bp and duration weighted average yield of 0.566%.

"There is strong investor interest in prime auto ABS today as it still offers a decent pick-up to other alternatives in a low-yielding environment," said Jay Steiner, head of banking and origination for the credit solutions group at Deutsche Bank.

"We are seeing a wider variety of investors purchasing ABS today, especially from the top issuers. Their programmes had good liquidity in the secondary market even during the darkest days of the securitisation market."

Braver investors are even taking another look at sub-prime RMBS. Total trading volume for all non-agency RMBS for the week ending July 20 was US$14.8bn, up 49% from the previous week.

About US$4.1bn of that comprised legacy sub-prime RMBS, representing a staggering 287% surge in volume for sub-prime RMBS trading from the previous week, according to figures from Deutsche Bank.

Sub-prime bonds offered double-digit yields earlier in the year, but now offer 5%-9%.

Similar impulses are driving investors towards high-yield bonds. Double B-rated companies are finding the most interest at the moment and coupons on such names are expected to move towards 5% from the current notional floor of about 6%.

The average yield in the Double B-rated space was quoted at 5.52% last Wednesday, according to Barclays, while the average option adjusted spread was 450bp.

Investors are also looking at Latin America, helping open up the region's high-yield market for first time in months.

Mexican construction firm INCA got the ball rolling about a week ago with an upsized B1/B+ rated US$350m five-year non-call 2.5 that priced at 99.002 with an 8.375% coupon to yield 8.625%, about 3/8 tighter than original talk.

NOT BLIND YET

One sweet spot seems to be Double B credits from countries such as Peru and Colombia, which have seen comparatively high growth but few cross-border corporate deals.

Peruvian sugar and ethanol producer Coazucar (BB+/BB) generated a US$4.5bn book on its inaugural US$325m 10-year non-call five last week before squeezing whispers from mid to low 7s all the way down to final pricing of 6.50%.

Colombian bank GNB Sudameris, meanwhile, arguably met with less success than expected last week when it priced a debut US$250m 10-year Tier 2 at par to yield 7.5% after generating a US$900m plus book.

The borrower was originally heard targeting a US$400m size and failed to move inside guidance of 7.5%, though it did face stronger headwinds on Monday thanks to headlines emanating from Europe.

Despite the desperation for yield, there are still limits. No one is predicting a return of the primary non-agency MBS market nor are they seeing investors plunging down the curve towards Triple C rated companies.

"Cross-over investors are the ones looking for yield. When high-yield gets tight like this, we become more defensive," said John Fekete, portfolio manager at Crescent Capital.

Despite tight current yields, high-yield investors said they were still comfortable with Double B names on a spread basis considering that the 10-year Treasury hit an all time low of 1.39% this week. "It's actually not a bad place to hide as long as interest rates remain range-bound," said Fekete.

How long this measured approach will last is anybody's guess, but it's possible that demand for credit will only increase if the Obama Administration implements a planned proposal (scheduled for January 1 2013) to increase dividend tax rates to an investor's ordinary tax rate, currently 35% for the highest tax bracket but rising to 39.6% next year.

Qualified dividends are currently taxed at a maximum rate of 15%.