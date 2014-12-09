Health insurer UnitedHealth revenue rises 9.4 pct
April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business.
Dec 9 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says terminates major plan, shares to resume trading on Dec 10
* Sees headline loss per share is 4.48 cents per share for 10 months ended Dec. 31, 63 pct lower than last year's headline loss per share of 2.75 cents per share