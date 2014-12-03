Dec 3 Yihua Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Shenzhen-based medical information firm for 120 million yuan (19.51 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on December 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yk0OSd

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1499 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)