Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Yihua Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Shenzhen-based medical information firm for 120 million yuan (19.51 million US dollar)
* Says shares to resume trading on December 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yk0OSd
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1499 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's economic activity fell 1.9 percent in February compared with the previous month, the largest month-on-month drop since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015, the country's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.