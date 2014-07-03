BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
July 3 Yihua Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan to acquire medical services firm Zhong An Kang for 720 million yuan ($115.91 million)
* Says to raise 240 million yuan via private placement of shares to help fund acquisition
* Says its shares to resume trading on July 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ocPjo0; bit.ly/TRiqE8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: