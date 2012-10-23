* Group has made offers for six companies - Robert Yildirim
* Turkish company also eyes distressed shipping assets
* Yildirim mulls IPO of port business or private equity
input
* Group plans to build coal-fired power plants in Turkey
(Recasts, adds details on power plants to be built)
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Oct 23 Yildirim Group is looking to buy
six companies involved in energy, metals and ports in deals
worth $1 billion as it targets global expansion, owner Robert
Yildirim said on Tuesday.
The diverse industrial company, founded in 1963 by the
Yildirim family as a construction materials trading firm, now
has assets and operations in ports, mining and ferroalloys,
fertilisers, coal and coke, shipbuilding and construction.
Robert Yildirim, who heads the company, one of Turkey's
fastest-growing industrial firms, began building up the business
after leaving Russia's KRUTrade where he was a coal trader over
a decade ago.
The group has also offered to buy distressed shipping assets
from European banks and amalgamate these
. It expects to do so in early 2013.
"We have definitely seen more M&A opportunities since July,
we've made six offers to buy companies in Turkey and outside in
energy, metals and ports, a total of $1 billion has been
offered," Yildirim told Reuters.
"So far, 50 percent of these are secured and three are still
under negotiations - it looks like I'm being aggressive but
really I'm being very selective and chose six out of 40-50
opportunities," he said.
The Turkish magnate said he could not name the companies
involved for reasons of confidentiality.
Yildirim said that investing in ships was at the bottom of
his shopping list, after ports, mines and energy investments.
IPO OR PRIVATE EQUITY FOR PORTS
He said that he much preferred ports as an investment and
was looking to either launch an initial public offering of the
group's port business or seek private equity investment by
2014-15 to grow further.
Yildirim Group is the world's second-largest ferrochrome
player in terms of capacity, he said, and aims to grow its
chrome and ferrochrome business, in part through acquisition.
The four-year slump in shipping, one of the worst ever faced
by the sector, has already sunk a number of shipping companies
including one of Italy's top dry bulk players, Deiulemar
.
Industry sources say banks lending to the shipping sector
may have to seize vessels from struggling owners in the coming
months in an effort to recoup loans.
The Turkish group has proposed to buy such ships from banks
and put them together in its shipping businesses and the right
time to do so may come in the first quarter of next year,
Yildirim said.
"The banks are listening, they said it was a good proposal
but they cannot do it today, the loan-to-value ratio (of their
exposure to shipping firms) is so big, but once they start to
seize ships then they may consider," he said.
Yildirim, who signed a deal to buy the 2.5 million-tonnes-a
year Turkish bulk port of Rota from Lebanese owners Seament
while talking to Reuters, is also involved in projects to build
coal-fired power plants in Turkey.
Rota port can handle vessels of up to panamax size, is
adjacent to Yildirim's shipyard and is used for wheat, cement
and other bulk materials.
Yildirim plans to invest in Rota, to expand and merge it
with his shipyard as part of the firm's ports portfolio.
"The Turkish government wants to cut its foreign trade
deficit especially for energy - energy imports cost more than
$25 billion a year - and so there are many new coal-fired power
plants which will be built, some using imported coal and some
domestic lignite," he said.
The group is building a 200 MW plant in the east of Turkey
next to its ferrochrome plant, to be fuelled by imported coal
and is seeking two licences for additional coal-fired plants of
600 MW and 650 MW in the Marmara region.
"The government wants to privatise domestic lignite reserves
and companies will have to buy them and build mine mouth power
plants - Turkey will be building a lot of these plants," he
said.
Turkey's economic growth is still strong, meaning it will
need more power, but the government wants to reduce dependence
on imported energy in the form of coal and gas, he said.
Turkey used to rely on Russia and Ukraine for imported coal
which suppliers could sell for a premium before larger ports
were built that could take capesize vessels of 150,000 tonnes,
he said.
Now larger ships come to Turkey from all over the world and
Colombia has displaced Russia as the largest supplier of thermal
coal for power generation.
"They (Russian exporters) are learning the effect of the
free market," Yildirim said.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)