ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has suspended for six months its move to hold a block sale of up to 10 percent of its private equity firm Gozde Girisim, Yildiz said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Thursday.

Yildiz, which announced on Monday it had bought UK-based United Biscuits, said in August it had decided to mandate Unlu Securities for the sale of the Gozde stake. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)