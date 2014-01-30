ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkey's largest food group
Yildiz Holding has signed a deal to sell its yeast-making unit
Dosu Maya to French company Le Saffre for $220 million, Yildiz
Chairman Murat Ulker said.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in embargoed comments,
Ulker also said the group is in talks with a foreign fund to
sell its 11 percent stake in Islamic bank Turkiye Finans.
Yildiz revenues last year rose 17-18 percent, exceeding
expectations for a rise of 13-14 percent, Ulker also said.
Yildiz, which owns family-run biscuit company Ulker
and premium chocolate maker Godiva, is seeking to
focus on developing its consumer brands. The group generated
sales of 12.4 billion lira ($5.48 billion) in 2012.
Yildiz last year bought Spanish discount retailer Dia's
Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros ($186
million).
Other than food, Yildiz Holding is also active in finance,
packaging, real estate, retail, information technology and
personal care products.
($1 = 2.2608 Turkish liras)
($1 = 0.7329 euros)
