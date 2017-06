ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish food group Yildiz Holding is looking at three or four cake and chocolate manufacturers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa for possible acquisition, its chief financial officer Cem Karakas told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Istanbul, Karakas said the smallest of these companies had annual sales of $40-50 million and the largest around $400-450 million.

