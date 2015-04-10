* Sources say IPO for Ak Gida remains an option
* Application for up to 45 percent IPO made in March
* Yildiz bought United Biscuits in November
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, April 10 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's
largest food group, has had several bids for a stake in its
dairy business Ak Gida that could be worth some $950 million,
but a stock market listing is still an option, sources familiar
with the matter said.
In January, Yildiz said it had mandated HSBC and
Turkish investment bank Unlu & Co to look into prospects for
both an initial public offering and a strategic partnership.
Last month, Ak Gida said it applied to the Capital Markets Board
for an IPO of up to 45 percent of the firm.
But sources said that while the IPO remained an option, the
company had seen strong demand from potential buyers.
"The mandate for Ak Gida encompasses both a public offering
and a sale to strategic investors. There is strong demand for
the company from domestic and international strategic and
financial investors," the source said.
Yildiz Holding declined to comment.
The source said that after receiving non-binding bids last
week, talks were expected to begin in the next week with
investors on a shortlist.
"The public offering process is continuing in tandem with
this. Whichever is assessed as being more attractive for the
company will be the preferred path," he said.
Another source familiar with the matter said one of the
strategic investors interested in the company was from the Gulf
region and another was from Europe. He did not provide further
details.
"Looking at the bids which have been received, the valuation
of Ak Gida will be at a level above 2.5 billion lira ($951
million)," this source said.
The sources did not say how large a stake in Ak Gida might
be sold but said it would a stake of "strategic significance."
Yildiz, which also owns Turkey's largest listed food maker
Ulker Biskuvi, bought UK-based cookies and snacks
maker United Biscuits in November, in a deal it said made it the
world's third-biggest biscuit maker.
Yildiz bought premium chocolate maker Godiva for $850
million in 2007 and DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz
chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221
million in 2013.
Ak Gida had sales of 2.04 billion lira in 2014, up 16.7
percent from a year earlier. Its exports last year amounted to
84.7 million lira, mostly to Middle East countries.
($1 = 2.6280 liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Jane
Merriman)