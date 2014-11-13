ISTANBUL Nov 13 Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding bought British-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits IPO-UN.L for $3.3 billion, an industry source said on Thursday.

Yildiz Chief Financial Officer Cem Karakas told a conference call that Yildiz had financed 45 percent of the purchase through foreign banks led by HSBC, a further 45 percent through Turkish banks, and the remaining 10 percent through equity.

