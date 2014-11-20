BRIEF-Xerium appoints Mark Staton CEO and president
Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis.
Nov 20 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says to invest in four dairy projects in New Zealand for a combined NZ$400 million ($314 million)


(NZ$ = $0.785)
Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million