Nov 20 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says to invest in four dairy projects in New Zealand for a combined NZ$400 million ($314 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Am8ipy; bit.ly/1xVUuQ6; bit.ly/1x31TsZ; bit.ly/1t7gulS

Further company coverage:

(NZ$ = $0.785) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)