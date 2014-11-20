RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Nov 20 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says to invest in four dairy projects in New Zealand for a combined NZ$400 million ($314 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Am8ipy; bit.ly/1xVUuQ6; bit.ly/1x31TsZ; bit.ly/1t7gulS
Further company coverage:
(NZ$ = $0.785) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 1 Autonomous vehicle start-up Zoox said on Monday Corrado Lanzone, former operations director of Ferrari SpA's racing division, has joined the California-based company as its vice president of manufacturing operations.