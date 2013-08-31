BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture FY 2016 down at 10.9 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 197.8 million euros ($212.79 million) versus 185.4 million euros year ago
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 1,738 762 Revenue 24,021 21,181 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Paul Tait)
* FY 2016 turnover at 197.8 million euros ($212.79 million) versus 185.4 million euros year ago
PARIS, March 29 Pernod Ricard is raising the prices of its spirits and wines in Britain to protect margins against a slide in the pound stemming from the country's vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 29 Greece's OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, posted on Wednesday a 19.2 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profit, hurt by an austerity tax.