BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
June 5 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to introduce investors which will contribute at least 2 billion yuan ($319.98 million) to boost its capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/huk89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2504 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest customer, Anthem Inc.