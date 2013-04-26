BRIEF-Matsuya takes out loan of 11 bln yen
* Says it took out a loan of 11 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and financial institutions
April 26 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 2012 2011 Net income 487 411 1,717 1,809 Revenue 11,724 10,257 41,991 37,451 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
ZURICH, April 13 Cyclone Debbie cost Swiss Re an estimated $350 million and the insurance industry roughly $1.3 billion, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said on Thursday, an unusually high loss that could see reinsurance prices rise in Australia.