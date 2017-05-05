HONG KONG May 5 Shares of Yingde Gases
were suspended on Friday after the company said it
might withdraw its Hong Kong listing in September after China's
largest industrial gases company finalises a privatisation plan.
In March, Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG agreed to
buy the 42.1 percent stake of three co-founders of Yingde Gases
for $616 million.
PAG became its controlling shareholder when it later made a
compulsory offer for all outstanding shares it did not already
own, giving it a 98.11 percent stake in Yingde, as of May 4. PAG
paid just over $1 billion for the over 70 percent stake it did
not already own.
On completion of the offer, just 1.89 percent of the
company's issued shared capital was held by the public, leaving
Yingde Gases unable to fulfil its minimum public float
requirement under stock exchange rules.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday,
Yingde said trading would be suspended until the company's
delisting.
Yingde's main products include oxygen, nitrogen, argon and
some specialty gases, which it sells primarily to companies in
the steel, iron ore, chemicals and electronics industries.
