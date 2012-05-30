May 30 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, one of China's largest solar equipment makers, posted a first-quarter loss even as strong demand in Germany and the United States lifted its shipments from the end of 2011.

Net loss for the first quarter was $45 million, or 29 cents per American depositary share, compared with a profit of $56.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.