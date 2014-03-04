BRIEF-Birch Telecom says Kevin Dotts appointed as CFO
* Says Kevin Dotts appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 4 Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd on Tuesday warned that it would miss its fourth-quarter gross margins forecast due to disposal of low-efficiency cell inventory and tax adjustments.
The company estimated overall gross margins to be between 12-13 percent for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from its earlier forecast of 14-16 percent.
Yingli also estimated an 11-12 percent rise in panel shipments in the fourth quarter from the third, above its previous forecast of a mid- to high-single digit percent increase.
The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 18.
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S