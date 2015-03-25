Oil prices edge up in anticipation of extended crude output cut
* Saudi Arabia says will "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
March 25 Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, helped by lower costs.
Net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $88.7 million, or 49 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128.2 million, or 82 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Gross margins rose to 16.8 percent from 12.2 percent, the company said.
Revenue fell 9.4 percent to $555.5 million.
Total cost of revenue fell 14.2 percent to $462.2 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Saudi Arabia says will "do whatever it takes" to balance markets
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.